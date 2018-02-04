People Sharing Child Porn Video to Help Find Suspect are Breaking the Law

Stock Image (Photo: Thinkstock)

KUSA - A truly abhorrent video has been making the rounds over the past several days on Facebook featuring what police have called child pornography.

"We just got a view into this disgusting world," Dr. Sheryl Ziegler, child psychologist said.

Ziegler works with child victims of sexual assault. The video involves a girl perhaps as young as 8 years old.

"So, there's a pretty good chance that whoever is in that video and involved in this is somebody that they may know and trust," Ziegler said.

Some people are sharing the video randomly; others are hoping to bring others into helping them find the man in the video and help save the child. Reports have been coming into other police departments since at least Friday.

"Maybe some honestly think that by spreading it, it would be a good way to try to identify the person, but no," Bob Pence, former FBI agent in charge, said.

Denver Police received one report from a citizen on Saturday that they received the video and are working with federal authorities on what to do next. 9NEWS has also gotten a call about it.

"The victims are getting hurt every time that thing is viewed," Pence said.

9NEWS has spoken to DPD and would like to let everyone know that sharing or messaging a video featuring child porn breaks both state and federal law.

Regardless of your intention when sharing the video, you could face accusations of committing a federal crime if you do so.

You should take two simple steps if you see the video:

1) Contact local police to file a report

2) Report the content immediately to Facebook (here is the link)

The video is being reported all over the country - from Georgia to California. Authorities in Memphis say that the video likely came from Alabama. It does not appear this video originated in Colorado.

Police in Marietta, Georgia say that Good Samaritans trying to catch the man in the video are still breaking the law.

"Some people might think that sharing it with the "right person" could help solve the crime," they write on Facebook. "In this case, that is incorrect information and we do not want to see an innocent person get in trouble."

