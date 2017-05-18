Man Attacked Ranger for Telling Him He Couldn't Fish at River, Police Say

Columbia police released this photo of the suspect in the case. (Photo: Columbia Police)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police have released a picture of the man who they say assaulted a female park ranger Wednesday morning.

Officers say the incident happened around 11 a.m. at 4122 River Drive, which is near the Riverfront Park.

Police say the ranger told the man that he couldn't fish at that location. ccording to the ranger, the man got upset, and pushed her into rocks, causing a back injury to the victim.

A witness saw what was happening and tried to help, but police say the suspect grabbed the man's glasses and threw them into the water.

The ranger was taken to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries, and has since been released. No one else was hurt.

People with information about the assault should contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.

TEXT to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information.

LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.

