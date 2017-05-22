Teen Arrested for Assaulting Columbia Park Ranger

Columbia police released this photo of the suspect in the case. (Photo: Columbia Police)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - A teen has been arrested in connection with the assault of a City of Columbia park ranger.

Zachary Sanders, 18, is charged with third-degree assault and battery for the assault, which took place May on River Drive, near the Riverfront Park.

Sanders turned himself in to Saturday morning and was taken to the Richland County Detention Center. He is currently out of jail on bond.

Officers say Sanders became agitated when the park ranger told him he was not allowed to fish at his location and he pushed her into rocks, causing a back injury. A witness saw what was happening and tried to help, but police say the suspect grabbed the man's glasses and threw them into the water.

The park ranger was taken to a local hospital for her non-life threatening injury, according to police. No one else was physically hurt during the incident, investigators say.

