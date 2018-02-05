Pit Bull Stolen from Columbia Animal Shelter Found Safe

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - The pit bull stolen from the City of Columbia's animal shelter last month has been found safe, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The recovery of the dog comes just days after police say they arrested one of two suspects in connection to the case.

RELATED: Police Arrest Suspect Who Allegedly Stole Pit Bull From Columbia Animal Shelter

Raqwan Thompson, 19, was arrested at his home on Marlboro Street Friday and charged with burglary in the second degree and larceny. His bond was set at $30,000.

The female was taken from the shelter, located at 127 Humane Lane, on January 20.

Police later released a picture from surveillance video of the suspects.

© 2018 WLTX-TV