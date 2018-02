Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police are searching for a pit bull that was stolen from the city's animal shelter.

Officers say the female was taken from the shelter, located at 127 Humane Lane, on January 20.

Police have released a picture of the pit bull and the suspects who are wanted.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

