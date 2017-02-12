Police Arrest Man Connected to Fatal Waffle House Shooting

Eric Nixon (Photo: Richland County Detention Center)

COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- Officers from the Columbia Police Department have arrested a man who they say is connected to an overnight shooting at Waffle House.

Officials say Eric Nixon is charged with murder and is booked at the Richland County Detention Center.

Investigators say a victim tried to break up an argument between Nixon and another person at the restaurant located on Stoneridge Drive. With the help of the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Nixon was found and arrested on Jacob Road, just down from the incident.

(© 2017 WLTX)