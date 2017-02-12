WLTX
Close

Columbia Juvenile in Critical Condition after Shooting

wltx 2:20 PM. EST February 12, 2017

COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- Officers from the Columbia Police Department are investigating what led up to a juvenile being shot and rushed to a hospital just before noon Sunday.

Officers say the juvenile is in critical condition. Investigators are gathering information from parents/guardians in the area. Several juveniles are detained for questioning. The incident happened on Wild Iris Court, just off of Atlas Road.

This case remains under investigation. 

 

(© 2017 WLTX)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories