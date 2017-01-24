Police: Man Facing Charges After Ax Attack on Woman's Car

Benjamin Matthew Cheek

WALHALLA, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina man is facing several charges after authorities say he attacked a woman's car with an ax while she was inside.



News agencies report that Oconee County sheriff's deputies say 27-year-old Benjamin Matthew Cheek was arrested Saturday on attempted murder, weapon and other charges.



Deputies arriving at a home found the woman in her vehicle, covered with broken glass from the driver's side window. They say the windshield was also smashed out and the hood was damaged.



Sheriff's office spokesman Jimmy Watt says the woman told deputies she went to the residence to check on a friend when the suspect attacked her car with the ax while also making threats at her.



Watt says Cheek then dropped the weapon and fled.



It's unclear if he has an attorney.

