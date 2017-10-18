WLTX
Man Fires Into Cayce Motel, Hits Guest, Police Say

Cayce, SC (WLTX)  Cayce Police have arrested a man who tried to shoot someone inside of a motel room;. 

According to police, Jeffrey Curry, 49 of Gaston has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon.

The arrest stems from an incident this week in which Curry fired a gun into a room at the Masters Inn on Commerce Drive in Cayce.   The room was occupied by two people and one was struck.  The victim is recovering from non-life threatening injuries. 

