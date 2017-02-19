Police: Middle schooler confessed to throwing block of wood at Trump's motorcade

A middle schooler faces charges after throwing a block of wood at President Trump's motorcade Friday afternoon in Palm Beach, Fla., police say.

The child confessed to throwing a small block of wood at the motorcade as it headed down Southern Boulevard shortly before 2 p.m., according to a statement from the Palm Beach Police Department, who is working with the Secret Service on the investigation. The child implicated four other students in the incident.

Police received a report Friday that Trump's motorcade "had been struck by what was believed to be a small hard object," according to the statement. He was passing through Palm Beach on his way to his Mar-a-Lago resort nearby, where he spent part of the weekend.

No injuries or major damages were reported.

Police said charges will be filed with the Palm Beach County States Attorney's Office.

