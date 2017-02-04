Multiple Agencies Search for Person of Interest Connected to Fatal Apartment Fire

COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- Multiple agencies are searching for a male who they say is connected to a deadly arson investigation where an 80-year-old woman died.

The fatal fire occurred on January 29 at the Plantation Court Apartment on South Saluda Avenue, off of Rosewood Drive. Fire crews responded to the scene late Sunday night and saw heavy fire and smoke in the area. True Henderson, 80, died from smoke inhalation, according to the Richland County Coroner's Office.

Officials from the Columbia Police Department, the Columbia Fire Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are working on this case. Anyone with information about this person's location is asked to call, text or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers:

Call toll-free 1-888-CRIME-SC

Text to CRIMES (274637) and begin the message with "TIPSC" followed by the informatin

Log onto midlandscrimestoppers.com and click the "submit at tip" tab





(© 2017 WLTX)