Sumter Man Wanted for Shooting at Apartments

wltx 5:19 PM. EDT May 24, 2017

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Sumter police are looking for a man who shot at an apartment complex. 

Marquis Tyquan Porcher, 23, is wanted for attempted murder after shooting at Friendship Apartments on Monday.  A vehicle parked at the complex was struck, no one was injured during the incident. 

If you think you might know where Porcher is, you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.  

