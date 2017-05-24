Sumter Man Wanted for Shooting at Apartments

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Sumter police are looking for a man who shot at an apartment complex.
Marquis Tyquan Porcher, 23, is wanted for attempted murder after shooting at Friendship Apartments on Monday. A vehicle parked at the complex was struck, no one was injured during the incident.
If you think you might know where Porcher is, you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.
© 2017 WLTX-TV
