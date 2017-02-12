Police: Suspect Linked to Upstate Homicide Arrested in the Midlands

Allicia Pilgrim

LEXINGTON, SC - (WLTX) -- Lexington Police officers arrested one person in connection to a homicide in Spartanburg Saturday morning.

Officials from the department say 30-year-old Alicia Pilgram of Inman has warrants from Spartanburg police for murder, burglary, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Officers say she was found at around 10:30 p.m. at a home on George Street in Lexington.

Two other suspects remain at-large. Anyone with information on this is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

