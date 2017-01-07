Police: Woman Arrested After Cashing Fake Checks Throughout SC

(Photo: Sumterl-Lee Detention Center, WLTX)

SUMTER, SC - (WLTX) -- One Sumter woman is facing more than a dozen charges after officers say she forged several payroll checks, according to the Sumter Police Department, Sumter County and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

44-year-old Susie Oaks from Sumter is charged with 14 counts of forgery in an amount less than $10,000 related to checks that she cashed. She also provided checks for other people to cash. Since Thomas is a suspect in counterfeit check activities throughout South Carolina, 10 other law enforcement agencies are planning to serve her with additional arrest warrants.

She is held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center pending a $140,000 bond.

This case remains under investigation.