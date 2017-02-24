Man Accused of Beating Woman, Pointing Shotgun at Deputies

Christopher Rodney Thornwell (Photo: Newberry County Detention Center)

Newberry County, SC (WLTX) - A Prosperity man is being accused of with beating a woman before shooting at her and holding two others hostage at a home, an incident which ended with him being shot by deputies.

Christopher Rodney Thornhill, 50, faces two counts of attempted murder, three counts of kidnapping, four counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and resisting arrest with a deadly weapon. He's currently being held at the Newberry County Detention Center.

According to SLED arrest warrants, on February 19, Thornhill was armed with a shotgun during a domestic dispute. He's accused of beating and injuring a woman, and then shooting at her.

The warrants allege Thornhill then grabbed another female as she tried to escape and threatened her with the gun in an attempt to get the other two victims to show themselves. Investigators say the beating victim was later transported to Newberry Memorial Hospital, where she was treated for undisclosed injuries.

They also say there was a male hostage as well.

The three hostages were able to escape as the suspect ran away and then hid in a nearby ravine.

Deputies say the suspect then pointed the shotgun at them, and made threats. After the suspect continued to point the weapon at them despite commands to put the weapon down, deputies say an officer fired and hit the man.

Thornwell then was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The charges were filed against Thornhill by the State Law Enforcement Division Friday when he was released from the hospital.

The penalties for the combined charges could be up to 185 years in prison, if convicted.

