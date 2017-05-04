Prosperity Woman Strangled and Stabbed to Death by Boyfriend, Investigators Say

Clifton Boozer (Photo: Newberry County Jail)

Newberry, SC (WLTX) - A Prosperity woman killed Wednesday was strangled and stabbed by her boyfriend, according to Newberry County investigators.

Clatie Dean Stribble, 35, of Prosperity was killed by asphyxia due to strangulation according to autopsy results released Thursday afternoon. A stab wound to the neck was a contributing factor, says Coroner Kneece, who has ruled the death a homicide.

Clifton Boozer, 40, of Newberry was arrested Wednesday in the death of Stribble, which resulted from a domestic dispute, say Prosperity police.

Prosperity Police Chief David Beddingfield said his officers responded to the Conifer Drive residence after a 9-1-1 call from Boozer at about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators say Boozer confessed to killing Stribble, who he identified as his girlfriend.

"This is sad situation that absolutely ended in tragedy," said Chief Beddingfield. "Anyone who feels they are a victim of domestic violence is urged to notify law enforcement so that we can attempt to prevent such tragedies as this from occurring."

© 2017 WLTX-TV