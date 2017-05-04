Prosperity Woman Strangled and Stabbed to Death, Says Coroner

Clifton Boozer (Photo: Newberry County Jail)

Newberry, SC (WLTX) - A Prosperity woman killed Wednesday was strangled and stabbed, according to Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece.

Clatie Dean Stribble, 35, of Prosperity was killed by asphyxia due to strangulation according to autopsy results released Thursday afternoon. A stab wound to the neck was a contributing factor, says Coroner Kneece, who has ruled the death a homicide.

Clifton Boozer, 40, of Newberry was arrested Wednesday in the death of Stribble, which resulted form a domestic dispute, say Prosperity police.

Prosperity Police Chief David Beddingfield said his officers responded to the incident at about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday morning on Conifer Drive.

SLED is assisting with the investigation which is ongoing, according to police.

© 2017 WLTX-TV