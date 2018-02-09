Deputies Investigating Shooting in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in Columbia Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. on Devoe Drive, according to Capt. Yturria with the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Devoe Drive is located off Shakespeare Road, near Highway 277.

Deputies say one person was shot and taken to the hospital.

Stick with News 19 for updates as they become available.

© 2018 WLTX-TV