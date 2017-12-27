WLTX
Richland County Duo Passes $100 Counterfeit Bills, Police Say

Amanda Hurley, wltx 3:05 PM. EST December 27, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Richland County Sheriff's Department is trying to locate two suspects in a fraud case.

Deputies say a male and female dup have been using $100 counterfeit bills in stores throughout Richland County.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

•    Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
•    Use the P3 Tips mobile app.
•    LOG ON to midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

