Richland County Duo Passes $100 Counterfeit Bills, Police Say

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Richland County Sheriff's Department is trying to locate two suspects in a fraud case.
Deputies say a male and female dup have been using $100 counterfeit bills in stores throughout Richland County.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:
• Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
• Use the P3 Tips mobile app.
• LOG ON to midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.
