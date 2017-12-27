Richland County Duo Passes $100 Counterfeit Bills, Police Say

(Photo: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Richland County Sheriff's Department is trying to locate two suspects in a fraud case.

Deputies say a male and female dup have been using $100 counterfeit bills in stores throughout Richland County.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

• Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

• Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

• LOG ON to midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

