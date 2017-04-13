Richland Deputies Get Rifle that Ensures 'Perfect Hit'

Lt. Curtis Wilson of the Richland County Shierff's Department fires the new M600 rifle. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies now have a new rifle that says it can almost ensure a perfect hit for a shooter.

Sheriff Leon Lott debuted the M600 Thursday afternoon. The $10,000 rifle was donated to the department by a local business owner who wanted to remain anonymous.

The rifle is made by Tracking Point. The company says the rifle allows a shooter to lock onto a target, even if they're not standing still or are off balance.

The scope of the rife can pinpoint the center mass of a target, and maintain it until the shooter squeezes the trigger.

One of our photographers, Ralph Cooper, got to try out the rifle. You can see that demonstration below.

I even got a chance to give this advanced rifle ago and it is indeed foolproof. A perfect shot every time. @WLTX pic.twitter.com/ngAb0sYRT2 — Ralph Cooper Jr. (@RalphCoopWLTX) April 13, 2017

