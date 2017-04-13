WLTX
Close

Richland Deputies Get Rifle that Ensures 'Perfect Hit'

wltx 3:55 PM. EDT April 13, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies now have a new rifle that says it can almost ensure a perfect hit for a shooter.

Sheriff Leon Lott debuted the M600 Thursday afternoon. The $10,000 rifle was donated to the department by a local business owner who wanted to remain anonymous. 

The rifle is made by Tracking Point. The company says the rifle allows a shooter to lock onto a target, even if they're not standing still or are off balance. 

The scope of the rife can pinpoint the center mass of a target, and maintain it until the shooter squeezes the trigger. 

One of our photographers, Ralph Cooper, got to try out the rifle. You can see that demonstration below.

© 2017 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories