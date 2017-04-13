Richland Deputies Search for Missing Teenage Girl

Dyamond McMillian

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are asking the public's help to find a missing teen.

Sheriff Leon Lott states that Dyamond McMillian, 15, was last seen at her home on Friday, April 7, 2017 in the Hopkins area.

Officers say Dyamond has various medical conditions and is very dependent on her medication which she has been without. They add that it is very uncharacteristic for Dyamond to not contact her family and is cause for concern.

Dyamond is 5’ 8” tall, 160 pounds, brown eyes, short black hair, black/white dress, white sweatshirt, and brown tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Dyamond should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.





