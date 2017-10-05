Road Rage Against NC Cyclist Caught on Video

Photo courtesy of Asheville on Bikes, via Citizen-Times. (Photo: Custom)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Road rage caught on camera in Asheville is gaining a lot of traction online.

A video posted to YouTube showing a driver getting out of his pickup truck and punching a cyclist in his face already has more than 26,000 views.

“I was saddened by the footage and concerned. But I was not shocked,” said Mike Sule with Asheville on Bikes.

Sule said the cyclist told him he was nearly run off the road because the driver grew impatient riding behind him.

“Anyone who rides a bike on the road has been the subject to some level of road rage,” said attorney Ann Groninger, who is representing the cyclist, who has requested to not be identified.

“I’ve had friends in Charlotte and other places, a couple people that have had guns pulled on them,” Groninger said.

She added that yelling, honking, and dangerous passing are the most common reactions, but it all needs to stop.

“Take a deep breath and just be patient,” Groninger pleaded. “It’s not worth somebody’s life or somebody’s safety to try and rush by or try to take an aggressive action.”

According to the Asheville Citizen-Times, the driver in this case, identified as Claude Donald Watson, was charged with simple assault and reckless driving to endanger.

According to reports, the cyclist suffered minor injuries.

