Rock Hill Peeping Tom Arrested - AGAIN

Rock Hill Police Department

ROCK HILL, S.C. - Rock Hill police have made an arrest in a peeping Tom case in April. This comes just one day after officers responded to another peeping Tom incident Thursday morning.

Travis Cousar was arrested early Friday morning for looking through the windows of a woman’s home on Laurel Street. As of Sunday, Cousar was bonded out of the Moss Justice Detention Center.

Friday’s arrest makes the fifth time Cousar has been convicted for looking in on unsuspected young girls and women.

Leika Tillery, the victim in this case tells NBC Charlotte, “I am happy that he is arrested, I can open my blinds again.”

We spoke to Tillery when the incident happened back in April, she said she came face to face with Cousar.

“I started screaming at him to get away from my window,” said Tillery. “He didn’t care, he walked off.

Cousar remains in custody at the York County Detention Center on a $35,000 bond. Rock Hill police say he’s no stranger to the department.

We looked into his background, Friday’s arrest making the sixth time Cousar has been charged after staring into people’s home. Just last year, he pleaded guilty to watching a woman get dressed through her bedroom window.

While Cousar’s arrest brings comfort to some, others still concerned after a report of another Peeping Tom early Thursday morning.

Police were called to Rich Street after reports of suspicious male looking through windows. Investigators do not believe Cousar is the suspect in this case.

