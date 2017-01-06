SC Couple Found Dead with Sign on Door Warning Not to Go Inside

(Photo: Thinkstock)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say they have found the bodies of a couple after someone found a sign on the door warning people to not come inside and wait for help.

Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans told media outlets that 69-year-old Paul Smith and his 70-year-old wife Sandra showed signs of carbon monoxide poisoning and also had wounds on their bodies. He did not give additional details on their injuries.

Evans says it appears to be a murder-suicide, but more investigation is needed before a final determination.

Deputies say they were called to the home near Berea around 9 p.m. Thursday.

