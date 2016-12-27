SC Lawmaker Faces Domestic Violence Charges

Chris Corley (Photo: Aiken County Detention Center)

AIKEN COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- A South Carolina lawmaker is facing several charges after being arrested around 10 p.m. Monday night by the Aiken County Sheriff's Department.

Christopher Corley, from Graniteville, is charged with first degree domestic violence and pointing and presenting firearms at a person.

According to an incident report, Corley and a woman got into an argument and Corley hit the woman causing her to bleed. Deputies say he later went to a vehicle, came back inside, pointed a gun at her and then threatened to kill himself. Deputies say Corley then went into a bedroom and the victim ran to a home across the street.

Corley told deputies that during the argument the woman attempted to strike him in the face, he pushed the woman and she scratched his forehead. Corley was charged after deputies spoke with him and the woman.

Corley is a Republican representative for Aiken County. By law, Corley must be suspended from the House if indicted on a felony charge. House Speaker James Lucas released the following statement:

"Speaker Lucas has been notified of the criminal charges pending against Representative Chris Corley and will continue to monitor the situation. If and when an indictment is issued, the Speaker will take the necessary action to comply with the law and maintain the dignity of the House of Representatives. Because the matter is still under investigation, further inquiries should be directed to the Second Circuit Solicitor’s Office.”

A magistrate has set a $20,000 bond for the South Carolina House member.

Multiple media outlets report the judge also ordered Rep. Chris Corley to not contact his wife as he awaits trial after his arrest Tuesday. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the two felony charges.

Corley did not talk about the charges in court.