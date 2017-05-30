Lexington County Man Accused of Killing Son-in-Law

Steven Lee Atwell (Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies have charged a man who they say fatally shot his son-in-law.

Steven Lee Atwell Sr., 62, is facing one count of involuntary manslaughter.

The incident happened Monday night at a Batesburg-Leesville home, when Atwell fired a .44 Magnum handgun at the victim, according to a warrant.

“Atwell pointed the gun at the victim and pulled the trigger,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The one bullet left in the gun’s cylinder was fired and struck the victim in the upper body.”

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim as 21-year-old Jonathan Corbitt of Lexington.

Atwell is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center after a judge set a $55,000 surety bond.

