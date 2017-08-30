SC Man Accused of Pointing Gun at McDonald's Drive-Thru Worker, Demanding Food

John Carey Birch Jr. (Photo: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies say a man pointed a gun at a McDonald’s worker and demanded his food order.

John Carey Birch Jr., 52, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, is charged with attempted armed robbery and two weapons crimes.

Spartanburg County sheriff’s deputies responded to the McDonald’s at 2244 Chesnee Highway around 10:35 p.m. Monday.

The victim told deputies that Birch placed an order at the drive-thru and told her she better hurry before pulling up to the window and pointing a gun at her face and demanding the food, according to an incident report.

The victim said she slammed the window shut and called 911.

Soon after the attempted robbery was reported, deputies got another call about a nearby hit-and-run. Deputies say the hit-and-run happened at a QT before the suspect crashed into a fence at Chapman Grading and Concrete.

Deputies say Birch did not exit his vehicle and had to be removed with force after failing to follow commands.

Birch appeared to be under the influence of an illegal drug and was taken to the hospital where he’s being guarded by deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said Birch will be booked into jail after his medical condition stabilizes and he’s released from the hospital.

Deputies say Birch was also wanted for obtaining property under false pretenses in an unrelated incident.

