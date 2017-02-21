SC Man Accused of Threatening to Kill Trump, Obama

Kiper Ken King (Photo: Spartanburg County Detention Center)

Spartanburg, SC (WLTX/WSPA) - A Spartanburg man is being accused of making threats on the lives of President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama.

Kipper Ken King, 30, has been booked on a federal charge and is being held at an Upstate jail.

An indictment against him says he made the threats back on November 28, when Obama was still in office and Trump was the president-elect. The document doesn't detail what type of threat he made against the men.

King is expected to make an appearance in federal court court this Friday.

If convicted, he could face a maximum of five years in prison or a fine.

