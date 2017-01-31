SC Poll Worker Accused of Telling People Who to Vote For

File photo (Photo: Associated Press)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - A Sumter County poll official is being accused of telling people who to vote for during last summer's primary elections.

Sara H. Benenhaley, 64, is charged with willful neglect or corrupt conduct by officers other than election manager.

An arrest warrant states her actions happened on June 14 and June 28 of 2016, which were the dates of the primary election and runoff in Sumter County. According to the warrant, Haley used her position to "instruct or coerce" people to vote for a particular candidate.

The warrant doesn't state which race or candidate she was giving people instructions on.

The charge is a misdemeanor, and if convicted, she could face a fine or up to three years in jail.

