SC Woman Runs Over, Kills Boyfriend with Pickup Truck, Cops Say

Sindy Blanton (Photo: Anderson County Detention Center)

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a 49-year-old woman has been charged with murder after she ran over her boyfriend with a pickup truck.



An Anderson County Sheriff's Office report says a deputy found 53-year-old Billy Harris Jr. on a knocked over portion of chain link fence with a massive head wound at an Anderson home around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.



The report says Sindy Blanton was fighting with another woman who was yelling that Blanton had run down her boyfriend.



Deputies say an officer had to use a Taser to arrest Blanton, who was later charged with murder.



The report doesn't give a motive for the killing, but says the deputy called Tuesday had been to the house before for previous domestic violence calls.



It wasn't known if Blanton had a lawyer.

