Search for 'Armed and Dangerous' Columbia Shooting Suspect

James Jermaine Sims (Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police are searching for an armed and dangerous suspect who they say shot a person outside a local nightclub.

James Jermaine Sims, 39, is wanted on a charge of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Officers say back on May 17, Sims shot the victim several times in the lower body at the 555 Lounge on Cushman Drive. Police say the victim was left in the parking lot after the shooting.

Investigators have talked with several witnesses during the investigation.

Anyone with information about Sims’ whereabouts are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

CALL toll-free, 1-888-CRIME-SC

TEXT to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information.

LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.

© 2017 WLTX-TV