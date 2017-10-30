Search Underway for Escaped S.C. Inmate

Christopher Sherer (Photo: S.C. Department of Corrections)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - A search is underway for an inmate who walked off a South Carolina pre-release center Monday afternoon.

The S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDOC) says Christopher Sherer, 49, walked away from Palmer Pre-Release Center in Florence County at approximately 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Sherer is described as a 49-year-old white male with hazel eyes and gray to no hair who stands 5'9" and weighs approximately 167 lbs. Authorities say he has many tattoos on his arms and chest.

Sherer was serving three years for entering a bank in Lexington County with the intent to steal.

If you see Sherer or have any information as to his whereabouts, you are asked to contact SCDOC's Fugitive Apprehension Unit at (877) 349-2130 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. After 5 p.m., call (803) 896-2258 or the SC Law Enforcement Division at (803) 737-9000 or contact local law enforcement.

