Second Arrest Made in Bailey Street Shooting

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The Columbia Police Department announced that they have made a second arrest from a shooting on February 17th on Bailey Street.

Officers arrested Raheem Thomas on Sunday on Prescott Road. He has been charged with murder and armed robbery.

DaQuan James McCoy was arrested on February 22. He was also charged with murder and armed robbery.

McCoy and Thomas are accused of going to Bailey Street on February 17 to rob James Dexter Grant. Police said the victim and another man went there to sell a car to a resident at the Colony Apartments. During the incident, Grant was shot. Grant died from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Thomas and McCoy are being held at the Richland County jail.

