Second Murder Suspect Arrested in Bailey Street Shooting

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WATCH: Woman fires gun into traffic on I-77
-
Steelville businessman details his return from death experience
-
Zion Williamson's Monster Dunk
-
Truck plows into Endymion crowd.
-
Witnesses describe crash
-
Business is 'Complete Loss' After Fire
-
Offensive Poster at Swansea High School
-
High School Hoop Highlights
-
WXIA Breaking News
-
Kindergarten students walk out of NISD school
More Stories
-
Toddler Killed by Car, Driver Charged with DUIFeb 26, 2017, 11:11 p.m.
-
Missing Clarendon Co. 12-year-old Found Safe in Myrtle BeachFeb 26, 2017, 10:27 p.m.
-
Viola Davis, SC Native, Wins Best Supporting ActressFeb 26, 2017, 9:44 p.m.