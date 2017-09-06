Second Suspect Arrested in Killing of Columbia Husband, Wife

Sydni Collins (left), Aaron Collins (Photo: Traice Brown)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - A second suspect has been arrested for killing a Columbia husband and wife along Parklane Road earlier this summer.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of 32-year-old Marquez Johnson.

Johnson has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with the July 27th shooting deaths of 40-year-old Aaron Collins and his wife, 46-year-old Sydni Collins.

Lott said a community tip help them make the arrest.

Marquez Johnson (Photo: RCDC)

In early August, deputies arrested another suspect, 43-year-old Ricardo Laroy Middleton, in connection with the killing.

Deputies say there was a verbal fight on Parklane Road in northeast Columbia between the victims and the suspect. During the argument, officers believe Middleton shot the couple.

The husband and wife were taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead

A third person was injured, but survived.

