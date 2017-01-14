Shooting at Local Nightclub Leaves One Injured

Police lights.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- One victim was shot at a local nightclub Friday night, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say they responded to a shots fired call just before 4:00 a.m. at Club LaRoice loacted at 119 Carrie Anderson Road. We are told that the victim was shot in the lower body is sustained non-life threatening injuries. There are no known suspect(s) at this time.

This shooting incident remains under investigation by the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

