Shoplifter Accused of Punching Belk Employee

The suspect is accused of hitting a man after taking a hat.

wltx 12:56 PM. EDT May 03, 2017

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are searching for a suspect who they say stole from a local Belk store, then punched an employee.

Officers say the incident happened back on March 5 at the store located in the Village at Sandhill in northeast Richland County.

Officers say around 2 p.m., the suspect came into the store and stole a $40 Polo hat. An employee approached the suspect, but deputies say the suspect responded by hitting the victim with his fist, knocking him to the ground. 

The victim suffered minor injuries. 

A surveillance camera captured images of the suspect.

Anyone with information on who he may be is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. 

© 2017 WLTX-TV


