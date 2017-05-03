Shoplifter Accused of Punching Belk Employee

(Photo: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are searching for a suspect who they say stole from a local Belk store, then punched an employee.

Officers say the incident happened back on March 5 at the store located in the Village at Sandhill in northeast Richland County.

Officers say around 2 p.m., the suspect came into the store and stole a $40 Polo hat. An employee approached the suspect, but deputies say the suspect responded by hitting the victim with his fist, knocking him to the ground.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

A surveillance camera captured images of the suspect.

Anyone with information on who he may be is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

© 2017 WLTX-TV