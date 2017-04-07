Shoplifting Suspect Pulls Knife, Hatchet on Walmart Employee

(Photo: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies say a suspect pulled a knife and a hatchet on a Walmart employee who tried to stop him from stealing medication from the store.

Officers say the incident happened back on March 26 at the Killian Road Walmart.

According to deputies, the man attempted to steal a shopping cart full of various items worth approximately $1,200. When the employee tried to stop the man, that's when the suspect took out the weapons.

The suspect was able to make off with an unknown amount of medication.

Anyone with information on who the suspect may be should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

