Shots Fired After Argument Turns Physical

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- Richland County deputies are searching for a suspect after shots were fired during an altercation Saturday night.

Deputies say they arrived at the 4000 block of Candlelight Drive at around 8:30 p.m. in response to an aggravated assault call. They say the incident was between a female victim, a male victim and two male suspects.

One suspect has been detained and they are looking for the other person. Deputies say they believe some of them knew each other.

This case remains under investigation.

