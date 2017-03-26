Shots Fired at Columbia Mall on Two Notch

File Photo (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are investigating after shots were fired outside the Columbia Mall on Two Notch Road.

Details are limited. A car at the scene was hit by gunfire, and it appears some bullets may have struck outside the Sears stores that anchors the mall.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

There's no word yet if any suspects are in custody.

