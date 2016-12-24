Shots Fired at Garners Ferry Walmart on Christmas Eve

Reports of a shooting at the Walmart on Garners Ferry Road (Photo: WLTX)

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- Three people are detained after shots were fired inside a local store on Christmas Eve.

The incident happened at around 4:45 p.m. at the Walmart store located on Garners Ferry Road. Officials from the Columbia Police Department say a fight broke out between two individuals and one person was shot. As the victim attempted to leave, another vehicle approached the scene and fired several shots at the suspect.

We are told three people are detained and the victim was transported to a local hospital.

Shoppers there at the time of the incident told News19 that people were crying as they quickly evacuated the store.

We will keep you updated as details become available.