Shots Fired at Home, Female Injured

(WLTX) One female was injured after shots were fired in a home early Sunday morning,

Deputies from the Richland County Sheriff's Department say they responded to a shots fired call at the 2400 block of McKinlsey Street, just off of Farrow Road. The incident happened at around 3:30 a.m.

Deputies say a female victim went to go and check on another female victim and was injured by broken glass. We are told she is suffering from minor injuries.

This shooting remains under investigation by Richland County Sheriff's Department. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

