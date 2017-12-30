Lexington County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested two men related to a home invasion. (Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - The Lexington County Sheriff's Department has arrested two suspects in connection with a home invasion Saturday morning.

Eighteen-year-old Quintrell Morris of Hopkins and 30-year-old Brandon Thompson of Columbia were arrested.

Deputies were responding to the incident on the 300 block of Mapleview Drive at 6:40 a.m. when shots were reportedly fired inside the residence.

After a commotion was heard upstairs during a security sweep of the home, an armed suspect confronted deputies, according to a tweet by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

A deputy reportedly fired multiple shots, but no one was struck.

Multiple residents sustained non life-threatening injuries. Three children, one of which called law enforcement, and an adult were in the home at the time of the incident, according to a report.

Deputies believe the incident was not a random act.

The officer-involved shooting is under investigation by SLED, per standard procedure.

Lexington County Sheriff's Department said multiple charges are forthcoming for both men.

© 2017 WLTX-TV