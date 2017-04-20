Shots Fired in Neighborhood Off Highway 1

(Photo: WLTX)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies are working to find the man who fired shots near a neighborhood in Lexington County Thursday afternoon.

Deputies say they responded Thursday to a call of shots fired in an area of Woodberry Road off Highway 1. Officers believe there was a dispute between two people, and during the confrontation, the gun was discharged.

No one was hurt, and no property was damaged. Deputies have recovered the gun used in the incident.

Officers were later seen position outside a home in the nearby McGregor Downs development, but later said the suspect was not at that location.

Anyone who has information in this case should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

