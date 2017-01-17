Sisters Who Vanished in 1985 Found in Houston

Kelly and Kimberly Yates vanished from their Warwick, Rhode Island home in 1985. (Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

SCITUATE, R.I. -- A father whose two young daughters vanished more than three decades ago finally has answers. The sisters, reported missing from Rhode Island in 1985, have been located in the Houston area and their mother has been charged with snatching them.

Police said Tuesday an anonymous tip two days before Christmas led them to Kimberly and Kelly Yates and their 69-year-old mother, Elaine.

Investigators said the mother had been living in Houston under the name Leina Waldberg. Texas Rangers and Rhode Island State Police arrested Yates at her home on Bering Monday without incident. Neighbors believe she had lived at the townhome complex for less than two years.

"It is a shocker," Fran Vaughan said. She said Yates seemed like a nice lady.

Yates is being returned to Rhode Island to face two charges of child snatching.

Elaine Yates had been living in Houston under the name Leina Waldberg, according to police.

Kelly, now 32, and Kimberly, now 35, were not living with their mother but were still in the Houston area.

Kelly lives in Dickinson, and Kimberly lives in Baytown and have since changed their names.

"They are very nice, they are always outside, involved in different activities here in the neighborhood," said Brittney Fry, a neighbor. "Never a bad thing, really great, really friendly."

Yates and her daughters disappeared from their home in Warwick on August 26, 1985. Kelly was 10 months old and Kimberly was 3.

Russel Yates came home from a bar early that morning to find their beds empty. He filed a missing persons report with the Warwick Police Department the next day.

In November of that year, Russel Yates obtained a court order giving him custody of the missing children. A felony warrant for child snatching was issued on Nov. 16, 1988.

That same year, Yates admitted to a Rhode Island newspaper that he hit his wife during a violent argument a few weeks before she left. He told the Providence Journal that they were arguing because she had caught him with another woman. He said he was a terrible husband but a good father.

Yates told the same newspaper Tuesday he was "stunned" by the news that his daughters had finally been found.

"I always hoped this day would happen," Russel Yates told the Providence Journal. "I hope they get in touch with me. I've been searching for them for 30 years."

Yates spent tens of thousands of dollars and hired six private detective agencies in the search for his daughters. But he is not certain his wife should be prosecuted.

“What happens with my ex-wife, I really feel bad about,” Yates told WPRI . “That’s not going to help her, me, or anyone else at this point. I just want to see my kids.”

