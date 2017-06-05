Slain student was saving to escape New Orleans violence

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man Accused of Killing Relative at Party
-
5 Dead in Mass Shooting in Orlando
-
Police: Brother 'drop-kicked' starved girl, grandmother helped in torture
-
6-Year-Old Injured in ATV Accident
-
Woman Wanted for Striking Man with Car
-
Efren's Monday AM Forecast
-
Monday Forecast with Daniel Bonds
-
Roc and Jock Tournament Takes on Diabetes
-
Drift Jam Raises Awareness for a Cause
-
Father, Son Reunited During Ft. Jackson Celebration
More Stories
-
Lexington Brings Back Immigration Screening ProgramJun. 5, 2017, 8:03 p.m.
-
Should Your Dog Get the Flu Shot?Jun. 5, 2017, 8:02 p.m.
-
Midlands Teacher Charged for Child PornographyJun. 5, 2017, 1:28 p.m.