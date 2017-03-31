South Carolina Man Accused of Attempting to Join ISIS

Zakaryia Abdin

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A South Carolina man has been taken into custody, after FBI agents say he was attempting to join ISIS.

The FBI sent a statement Friday saying that they arrested 18-year-old Zakaryia Abdin, 18, of Ladson Thursday night. According to agents, he was at the Charleston International Airport and was attempting to board on an outbound flight when he was taken into custody.

The FBI says Abdin was attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, the notorious terrorist organization.

Investigators believe he goal was to travel overseas.

Abdin made his first appearance in federal court Friday morning.

