Stabbing Investigated at US 1 Flea Market in Lexington

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies say they're investigating a stabbing at the U.S. 1 Metro Flea Market.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies haven't yet said what led up to the incident. They say they've identified a suspect; however, the victim left the scene before officers could talk to him and get more information about the person who injured him.

Anyone who may have information in this case is urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

