Student Brought Loaded Gun to Airport High School

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Officers say a 16-year-old student brought a loaded gun to Airport High School Friday.

“One of our school resource officers found a .380 handgun concealed in a pair of shorts under the student’s pants after school administrators searched the student’s backpack,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Administrators found substances that are believed to be illegal drugs as well as ammunition during their initial search.”

Koon said administrators shared their findings with the school resource officer who had reasonable suspicion the student was armed.

The student, whose identity is not being released because he’s a juvenile, was taken into custody and charged with unlawful carry of a pistol, unlawful carry of a pistol on school grounds and simple possession of marijuana.

He’s being held at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

