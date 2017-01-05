Sumter Deputies Search for Murder Suspect

Photo of Thomas David Secor provided by the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Sumter County deputies are searching for a man they say is wanted in a deadly shooting. Deputies say 35-year-old Thomas David Secor shot a man in the 4000 block of Briar Branch Road around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies say Secor and another man got into an argument that ended with gunshots. They say Secor left the scene before they arrived, but witnesses identified him as the shooter.

Secor was last seen driving a green four-door 1995 Ford F-150 with a tan stripe on the bottom.

Deputies believe Secor is armed and dangerous and should not be approached. They want anyone who sees him to call 911. Those with information about his possible whereabouts are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.